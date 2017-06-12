Paramount shooting major film in Marin
Paramount Pictures Corp. is planning to shoot a new, as yet unannounced, feature film in Marin, according to local film industry spokespeople. “They're supposed to start prepping on Monday,” said Mark Walter, general manager of the Mare Island studio space where Paramount is now staging its Bay Area projects.
