Paramount shooting major film in Marin

Paramount shooting major film in Marin

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Paramount Pictures Corp. is planning to shoot a new, as yet unannounced, feature film in Marin, according to local film industry spokespeople. “They're supposed to start prepping on Monday,” said Mark Walter, general manager of the Mare Island studio space where Paramount is now staging its Bay Area projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo Farmer's Market on way out? 5 hr GOB Monarch 23
Ravi C. Shankar: Important PB matter 7 hr Sammy Fukuto 5
Biz Buzz: Economy going gangbusters in Vallejo,... 7 hr Steph Fukuto 9
Happy Father's Day 9 hr didndo nuffing 1
California aims to quash immigration detention ... 9 hr Go TRUMP 3
Vallejo city manager responds to bribery allega... 10 hr Go TRUMP 9
California Approves Largest-Ever Budget 17 hr xxx 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Solano County was issued at June 16 at 3:40PM PDT

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,817 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC