Para glider injured in Vallejo
A para-glider was moderately injured after he crashed-landed in Vallejo on Friday afternoon, Vallejo Fire Department officials said. Vallejo fire fighters and Medic Ambulance, along with Reach air ambulance personnel, responded to a 4 p.m. report of a para-glider that had crashed at St. John's Mine Road and Columbus Parkway, officials said.
Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
