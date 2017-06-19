Para glider injured in Vallejo

A para-glider was moderately injured after he crashed-landed in Vallejo on Friday afternoon, Vallejo Fire Department officials said. Vallejo fire fighters and Medic Ambulance, along with Reach air ambulance personnel, responded to a 4 p.m. report of a para-glider that had crashed at St. John's Mine Road and Columbus Parkway, officials said.

