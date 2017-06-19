Para glider injured in Vallejo

Para glider injured in Vallejo

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A para-glider was moderately injured after he crashed-landed in Vallejo on Friday afternoon, Vallejo Fire Department officials said. Vallejo fire fighters and Medic Ambulance, along with Reach air ambulance personnel, responded to a 4 p.m. report of a para-glider that had crashed at St. John's Mine Road and Columbus Parkway, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 1 hr Tell Me What I Say 132
Refinery, Tanker Firm Cited for Fumes That Sick... 2 hr JGarcia 6
News Hear the fish? (Jan '10) 4 hr Donny 16
California may have just boosted Trump's chance... 4 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo Farmer's Market on way out? 5 hr I Got Your Fit 25
Solano jobless rate reaches 16-year low 6 hr Tony Fukuto 8
EDITORIAL: Treasurer Chiang's CalPERS proposal ... 8 hr Marti Gras 4
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Solano County was issued at June 19 at 2:41PM PDT

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,229 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC