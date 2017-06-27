Pair of Vallejo businesses robbed overnight
The AMPM convenience store within the Arco gas station in the 4300 block of Sonoma Boulevard was first hit around 11:41 p.m. Monday night. Police said an African-American male, age 20 to 25, wearing a mask, and armed with a handgun, demanded cash from the clerk.
