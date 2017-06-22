One suspect arrested, one still at large after officers interrupt home burglary, police say.

One man was arrested and another remains at large following an interrupted burglary and police chase that briefly prompted an elementary school to lock itself down Thursday morning, according to San Bruno police. Officers were called about 11:19 a.m. to an unoccupied home in the 2300 block of Crestmoor Drive for a report of an active burglary, and when they arrived, two male suspects fled, one on foot and the other in a vehicle, police said.

