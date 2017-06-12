Oakland Man First Crossed US on Motor...

Oakland Man First Crossed US on Motorcycle

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

A photo of George Wyman taken some time after he completed his cross-country trip from San Francisco to New York on a motorcycle. Even before the Wright Brothers took to the skies, or a man named Dr. Horatio Nelson Jackson became the first to drive a car across the U.S. - a little known Oakland mechanic took machines to a new frontier by driving across the country - on a rickety motorcycle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maureen Kocourek: Look harder 31 min Mary Fukuto 8
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 33 min Mary Fukuto 88
Jeff Carlson: Incompatible visions 1 hr Wanglow 4
Vallejo officials red-tag two downtown locations 2 hr Anonymous 3
Trump Gets A Boost From Business Allies In Gold... 3 hr why 2
Solano among areas affected by heat advisory 3 hr why 2
California budget deal includes deportation def... 3 hr why 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Solano County was issued at June 17 at 3:20AM PDT

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,822,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC