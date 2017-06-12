Oakland Man First Crossed US on Motorcycle
A photo of George Wyman taken some time after he completed his cross-country trip from San Francisco to New York on a motorcycle. Even before the Wright Brothers took to the skies, or a man named Dr. Horatio Nelson Jackson became the first to drive a car across the U.S. - a little known Oakland mechanic took machines to a new frontier by driving across the country - on a rickety motorcycle.
