Multi-vehicle crash, possible injuries on Vallejo freeway
A Sig-Alert was issued after up to six vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning on Interstate 80 near Redwood Street in Vallejo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Democrats Violate Their Own 'Travel ...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|All but professional fireworks forbidden in Val...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo Chamber of Commerce supports clinic move
|2 hr
|Sammie Never Forgets
|35
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|2 hr
|I Got Your Values
|163
|Moving Solano Forward is transitioning to actio...
|7 hr
|Anonk
|4
|David Manley: Dona t sell us short
|14 hr
|Eastside Tom
|1
|Vallejo firefighters put out half acre blaze on MI
|14 hr
|Happy Valley
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC