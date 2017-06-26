Multi-vehicle crash, possible injurie...

Multi-vehicle crash, possible injuries on Vallejo freeway

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A Sig-Alert was issued after up to six vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning on Interstate 80 near Redwood Street in Vallejo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California Democrats Violate Their Own 'Travel ... 1 hr Anonymous 1
All but professional fireworks forbidden in Val... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo Chamber of Commerce supports clinic move 2 hr Sammie Never Forgets 35
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 2 hr I Got Your Values 163
Moving Solano Forward is transitioning to actio... 7 hr Anonk 4
News David Manley: Dona t sell us short 14 hr Eastside Tom 1
Vallejo firefighters put out half acre blaze on MI 14 hr Happy Valley 3
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,044 • Total comments across all topics: 282,050,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC