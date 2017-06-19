Motorcycle rider injured in Vallejo collision
Police say the operator of a 1992 Honda Shadow motorcycle was traveling westbound on Louisiana Street when he ran a stop sign at the intersection and ended up striking a 2017 Honda Accord which was driving north on Santa Clara Street. The motorcycle rider, 44, of Vallejo sustained life threatening head injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California to Grant $20 Million to Planned Pare...
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|13
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|8 hr
|fedup2
|159
|Surveillance photos released of suspect in atte...
|8 hr
|worse than animals
|4
|California Pays Other States to Take Excess Sol...
|8 hr
|obama
|2
|Local ham radio operators celebrate 70 years in...
|9 hr
|obama
|2
|Motorcycle rider injured in Vallejo collision
|9 hr
|drive nice
|2
|Shelves nearly empty as Vallejo’s Raley’s prepa...
|9 hr
|just ask browne
|9
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC