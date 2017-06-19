Motorcycle rider injured in Vallejo c...

Motorcycle rider injured in Vallejo collision

Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Police say the operator of a 1992 Honda Shadow motorcycle was traveling westbound on Louisiana Street when he ran a stop sign at the intersection and ended up striking a 2017 Honda Accord which was driving north on Santa Clara Street. The motorcycle rider, 44, of Vallejo sustained life threatening head injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

