Military Notes: Airman with Solano County ties graduate training

U.S. Air Force Airman Laurence V. Caluag graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. Caluag is the son of Maryjane C. Evangelista of Fairfield, Calif.

