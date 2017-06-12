Military Notes: Airman with Solano County ties graduate training
U.S. Air Force Airman Laurence V. Caluag graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. Caluag is the son of Maryjane C. Evangelista of Fairfield, Calif.
