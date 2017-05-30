Man kicked off roller coaster for hav...

Man kicked off roller coaster for having to few fingers

Read more: Daily Mail

CNN is caught up in 'fake news' row after being accused of 'setting up' a Muslim counter-terror protest in London A man who was kicked off a roller coaster and told he didn't have enough fingers to ride says he was treated unfairly. Mike Alt, 27, says the embarrassing ordeal took place last week at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California, where he was ordered off the Medusa roller coaster by staff concerned about his ability to grip the safety bar.

