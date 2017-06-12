Man assaulted, robbed outside of Bay Inn Motel

According to the police, the victim, a 61-year-old male out of Vallejo, had “picked up” Tanisha Thomas, 31, at a market and given her a ride to the Bays Inn Motel at 446 Lincoln Road East around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police said that the victim reported that Thomas “began acting crazy” and saying that she “needed money.” Thomas allegedly took out a pair of scissors and allegedly attempted to stab the victim. The man wrestled the scissors away, police said.

