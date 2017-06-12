Man assaulted, robbed outside of Bay ...

Man assaulted, robbed outside of Bay Inn Motel

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

According to the police, the victim, a 61-year-old male out of Vallejo, had “picked up” Tanisha Thomas, 31, at a market and given her a ride to the Bays Inn Motel at 446 Lincoln Road East around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police said that the victim reported that Thomas “began acting crazy” and saying that she “needed money.” Thomas allegedly took out a pair of scissors and allegedly attempted to stab the victim. The man wrestled the scissors away, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California's Gavin Newsom: Impeach Trump! 7 hr Fromheretoobscurity 3
Vallejo Farmer's Market on way out? 7 hr Eastside Tom 24
Ravi C. Shankar: Important PB matter 14 hr Sammy Fukuto 5
Biz Buzz: Economy going gangbusters in Vallejo,... 14 hr Steph Fukuto 9
Happy Father's Day 17 hr didndo nuffing 1
California aims to quash immigration detention ... 17 hr Go TRUMP 3
Vallejo city manager responds to bribery allega... 17 hr Go TRUMP 9
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Solano County was issued at June 16 at 3:40PM PDT

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,226 • Total comments across all topics: 281,813,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC