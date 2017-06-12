Man arrested in connection with several small fires in Vallejo
Vallejo Police Department officials arrested a man, based on witness descriptions, in a rash of vegetation fires that hit south Vallejo on Monday, a spokesmen for the Vallejo Fire and Police Departments said. “One was in the 700 block of Sonoma Boulevard, one was near the Soltrans facility on Curtola Parkway and the other was also in that vicinity,” Brown said.
