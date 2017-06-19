Legal issues cause Vallejo staff to pull appeal
Planning commissioners and audience members were left with questions Monday night after city staff requested the commission delay a public hearing regarding the relocation of a clinic in downtown Vallejo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legal issues cause Vallejo staff to pull appeal
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|7
|Helena Kulmus: Orcem opposition misrepresented
|1 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|5
|Supervisor proposes Solano become sanctuary county
|2 hr
|ProBusiness
|5
|Solano County again recognized for excellence i...
|2 hr
|free rides
|2
|Criminal investigation targets California tax b...
|2 hr
|free rides
|2
|Nancy Pelosi Prepares to Take Power After 2018 ...
|2 hr
|free rides
|2
|Law Enforcement Divided Over Sanctuary State Bill
|2 hr
|free rides
|2
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|14 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|145
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC