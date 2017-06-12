Law enforcement to participate in Special Olympics torch run
Area law enforcement personnel will show their support for Special Olympics by participating in the annual two-day torch run. The 2017 Solano County Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Benicia, pacing itself through the county, and ending at 2 p.m. Thursday in Dixon.
