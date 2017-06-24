Kenn Stevens: Americans everywhere

The City of Vallejo takes great pride in its diversity, and rightly so. However, with the approach of the Fourth of July, I am reminded that each year when I attend the parade downtown I find myself surrounded by young and old, white, black, native, Hispanic, Asian, Middle Eastern, straight, gay and everything in between - a multitude of ethnicities and God alone knows how many faiths.

