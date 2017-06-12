Keen addresses Vallejo City council on bribery scheme
Vallejo City Manager Daniel Keen assured city council members Tuesday night that an alleged bribery scheme orchestrated by a city employee was an isolated incident. Keen made his comments while staff presented the city's fiscal year 2017-18 budget to the Vallejo City Council for adoption.
