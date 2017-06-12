Keen addresses Vallejo City council o...

Keen addresses Vallejo City council on bribery scheme

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Vallejo City Manager Daniel Keen assured city council members Tuesday night that an alleged bribery scheme orchestrated by a city employee was an isolated incident. Keen made his comments while staff presented the city's fiscal year 2017-18 budget to the Vallejo City Council for adoption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 1 hr Pravda Intern 82
Dave Shipley: Let VMT sail away 14 hr Anonymous 14
Vallejo Farmer's Market on way out? 15 hr el campesino 16
ICE Chief: ALL Illegal Immigrants are Eligible ... 17 hr imitation mexican 4
Willie Brown Warns Dems: Pushing Trump Impeachm... 19 hr Hi Yella 4
Vallejo city manager responds to bribery allega... 20 hr wedidit 5
California's Gavin Newsom: Impeach Trump! 20 hr Birds Landing Bob 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Solano County was issued at June 15 at 4:11AM PDT

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Libya
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,222 • Total comments across all topics: 281,775,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC