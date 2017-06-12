Kaiser Vallejo, Vacaville recognized for superior stroke care
Kaiser was awarded the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Achievement Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus, officials said. The award recognizes Kaiser's commitment to providing the most appropriate stroke treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo City Hall to hire auditor after employe...
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Man arrested in connection with several small f...
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|5 hr
|lets get real
|44
|Vallejo meetings now include police security
|8 hr
|old school waterf...
|32
|Dave Shipley: Let VMT sail away
|10 hr
|ah one an ah
|4
|Armed robbers climb through Taco Bell take-out ...
|10 hr
|ironhead paula
|2
|Three small fires possibly intentionally set wi...
|11 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC