Kaiser Vallejo, Vacaville recognized for superior stroke care

9 hrs ago

Kaiser was awarded the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Achievement Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus, officials said. The award recognizes Kaiser's commitment to providing the most appropriate stroke treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence, officials said.

