Juneteenth celebration returns to Val...

Juneteenth celebration returns to Vallejo park

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

The African-American Family Reunion Committee will host the Vallejo's 29th Annual Juneteenth celebration from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at City Park, 425 Alabama St. Juneteenth is the oldest celebration commemorating freedom from slavery in the United States. It typically occurs the third Saturday in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 10 min Anonymous 31
Tracy Cullen: Council, take control 3 hr the light 5
Up Bay Pride Festival aims to celebrate LGBTQI,... 3 hr Sammy Booty House 2
People are going broke working in California’s ... 7 hr Anonymous 1
Are Unions Bankrupt? 12 hr Mary Fukuto 10
Feinstein: Investigate whether Lynch gave cover... 16 hr answer this 2
David Wolins: Move on from Orcem Sun I Got Your Maven 11
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,819 • Total comments across all topics: 281,700,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC