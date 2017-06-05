Juneteenth celebration returns to Vallejo park
The African-American Family Reunion Committee will host the Vallejo's 29th Annual Juneteenth celebration from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at City Park, 425 Alabama St. Juneteenth is the oldest celebration commemorating freedom from slavery in the United States. It typically occurs the third Saturday in June.
