June 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Pioneer Fi...

June 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Pioneer Fil-Am comic back in Vallejo

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

He honed his stand-up comedy to the point where he coasted, “getting away with tongue and cheek stuff” for about 15 years. “I started to challenge myself and get away from that,” Navarette said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo councilmembers clash over role of dredg... 13 min safe haven hall 53
New exhibit opens for Friday Art Walk in Vallejo 7 hr nathan_the_narc 2
Ryan Messano: A council surprise 7 hr nathan_the_narc 20
LGBTQ Pride Month, union contracts on SCC agend... 10 hr Anonymous 1
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... 22 hr Hooter 1
California judges want to decriminalize traffic... 22 hr Anonk 3
Vallejo police investigate weekend homicide 22 hr Happy Valley 9
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,134 • Total comments across all topics: 281,578,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC