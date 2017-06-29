June 29 Vallejo A&E Source: Always Something to Celebrate
From left are Lieutenant Margaret Jackson , outgoing 'Jaguar Company' Commanding Officer Cadet Ashley Menguito, Operations Officer Cadet Lailia Moseley, incoming Commanding Officer Cadet Tricia-Ann Tolentino, and Disabled American Veterans National Sr. Vice Commander Delphine Metcalf-Foster. Delphine, a Vallejo native and Vallejo High School graduate, will likely be the first-ever female national commander of a major Veterans organization in August 2017.
