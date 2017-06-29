June 29 Vallejo A&E Source a Voicea semi-finalists, Sunshine, Elm at the Empress
He was a cherubic, curly-haired 15-year-old from Old Lyme, Conn. She was a 22-year-old, left-handed guitar-playing college graduate from Vacaville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo Chamber of Commerce supports clinic move
|4 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|78
|Vallejo school board divided over LCAP budget
|5 hr
|VHS Apache
|3
|Robin R. Crowder: Bishop was great for the dist...
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|24 Hour Fitness members may have been exposed t...
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|New website plugs Solano County as a wise choic...
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo City Council approves contract with sea...
|8 hr
|Singing In The Reign
|12
|California to stop suspending licenses for traf...
|12 hr
|fedup2
|4
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC