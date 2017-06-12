June 15 Vallejo A&E Source: Always Something To Celebrate
Napa Valley College graduation: Hundreds of friends and relatives cheered Napa Valley College's Class of 2017, highlighted by a pair of 21-year-old valedictorians who spoke of determination, resilience and hope for the future. “Just because you are going through a rough time does not mean you should stop trying,” said co-valedictorian Zoreen Mohammed, a biomedical engineering student headed to UC Davis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Falling for a fixer-upper (Jan '16)
|19 min
|Get Real
|73
|Biz Buzz: Economy going gangbusters in Vallejo,...
|21 min
|Get Real
|3
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|24 min
|Harold Green
|85
|Experimental music series returns to Mare Island
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Lawmakers voted to gut California's tax board
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo city manager responds to bribery allega...
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|7
|ICE Chief: ALL Illegal Immigrants are Eligible ...
|5 hr
|liberals
|5
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC