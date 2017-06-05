Jim Mahern: Caring for the elderly
I am a volunteer Solano County Ombudsman for Residential Care for the Elderly in Vallejo. Our task is to visit these state licensed residences and ensure that all safety standards and proper living environments are maintained to insure the quality of life for our elderly citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ...
|4 min
|Mary Fukuto
|85
|Ryan Messano: A council surprise
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|23
|HELP STOP UNJUST Persecutions of TAXPAYERS in A... (Jul '13)
|1 hr
|un agenda 21
|68
|Legalize,tax Cockfighting in Vallejo Agri zonings (May '13)
|1 hr
|un agenda 21
|136
|Vallejo councilmembers clash over role of dredg...
|2 hr
|High Hard One
|57
|New exhibit opens for Friday Art Walk in Vallejo
|6 hr
|for art s sake
|5
|LGBTQ Pride Month, union contracts on SCC agend...
|12 hr
|crazier and crazier
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC