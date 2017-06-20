Helena Kulmus: Orcem opposition misrepresented

I'm writing this letter, mainly because of the way the many groups that oppose the Orcem/VMT project have been portrayed at the Vallejo City Council meeting on Thursday, June 1. During both meetings - May 30 and June 1 - Mayor Bob Sampayon was very respectful to all, by requiring the both those in opposition to and in favor of Orcem/VMT to refrain from catcalling, loud clapping, carrying large signs with sticks and refusing to admit people into the city council chambers without a card to claim their seats. The rules were accepted and greeted with a sigh of relief from the many of us who had endured hostile behavior from previous council meetings.

