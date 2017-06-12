Heat warning extends extra day as mercury tops century mark
Scorching heat in the Sacramento Valley continued to hold sway Sunday in the East Bay and led to extension of a heat warning for an additional day into the coming week. An excessive heat warning issued Saturday was extended a day to remain in place through 8 p.m. Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|1 hr
|Fantastic Ruscal
|110
|Danny Bernardini: Tale of two cities
|3 hr
|Jim Beams
|2
|Solano jobless rate reaches 16-year low
|4 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|5
|Solano County Supervisors consider approving $1...
|5 hr
|u pick
|2
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|5 hr
|u pick
|2
|Recall Provision In California Budget Seeks To ...
|5 hr
|u pick
|2
|Trump Gives Russia Cuba
|8 hr
|Bless Donald
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC