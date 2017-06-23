Gun buyback effort goes one step furt...

Gun buyback effort goes one step further with a Art of Peacea

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Campbell Reporter

In 2012, Victor Hugo Zayas created 17 sculptures from dismantled guns taken from a buyback program coordinated by the Los Angeles Police Dept. The Robby Poblete Foundation hopes to do a similar project following a Aug. 26 buyback at the Solano County Fairgrounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 4 hr fedup2 157
Shelves nearly empty as Vallejo’s Raley’s prepa... 4 hr Butt Dragger 7
Cal Maritime seeks host families for cadets 4 hr Wanglow 2
California to Grant $20 Million to Planned Pare... 4 hr Wanglow 11
California Pays Other States to Take Excess Sol... 5 hr Anonymous 1
Jimmy Genn: Two visions, one future 6 hr Anonymous 5
'Woefully incomplete' universal health bill dea... 6 hr Anonymous 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,381 • Total comments across all topics: 282,000,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC