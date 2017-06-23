Gun buyback effort goes one step further with a Art of Peacea
In 2012, Victor Hugo Zayas created 17 sculptures from dismantled guns taken from a buyback program coordinated by the Los Angeles Police Dept. The Robby Poblete Foundation hopes to do a similar project following a Aug. 26 buyback at the Solano County Fairgrounds.
