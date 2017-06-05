Grass not guns? Dispensaries chip in to help Solano Gun Buyback
There are 1 comment on the Vallejo Times-Herald story from Friday, titled Grass not guns? Dispensaries chip in to help Solano Gun Buyback. In it, Vallejo Times-Herald reports that:
To Hakeem Brown, however, it's more than a slogan for his Life Enhancement Services and two other local dispensaries supporting the Solano Gun Buyback on Aug. 26 at the fairgrounds. “I think it's important to always give back to the community you're in,” Brown said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
|
#1 Saturday
YIPPEE!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|6 min
|Goon
|24
|Are Unions Bankrupt?
|3 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|10
|Feinstein: Investigate whether Lynch gave cover...
|7 hr
|answer this
|2
|David Wolins: Move on from Orcem
|16 hr
|I Got Your Maven
|11
|George Elsmore: Vallejo deserves better
|17 hr
|Tony Fukuto
|21
|California Governor Race Tightens Between Newso...
|Sat
|Anonk
|3
|Unpopular Gas Tax Could Hurt California Democra...
|Sat
|there ya go
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC