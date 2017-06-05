George Elsmore: Vallejo deserves better

It was discouraging to read that a divided Vallejo City Council voted to direct staff to complete the FEIR on the VMT/Orcem project. Yes folks, it looks like the fix is in! Despite what appears to be overwhelming opposition by a majority of the community, Councilmembers Verda-Aliga, Sunga, Pipin-Dew and Malgapo chose to give the deep pockets of Steve Bryan, his consortium and handful of local cheerleaders another bite at the apple.

