Genius sculpture returning to downtown Vallejo
During its June 13 meeting, the Vallejo City Council approved the installation of Genius in Unity Plaza near the John F. Kennedy Library. Genius is part of the Marina Vista Collection, which was removed more than a decade ago to allow for the extension of Georgia Street from Santa Clara to Mare Island Way.
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Shipley: Let VMT sail away
|9 min
|dindu nuffin
|19
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|13 min
|hard lesson
|143
|Solano County Supervisors consider approving $1...
|47 min
|fedup2
|3
|Vallejo's senior center flies LGBTQ pride up th...
|1 hr
|Ol Marv
|7
|Lawmakers, Jerry Brown get another pay raise
|1 hr
|dem damage
|4
|Vallejo Farmer's Market on way out?
|5 hr
|just got here
|32
|California May Import Water from Mexico Desalin...
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|3
