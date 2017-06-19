Genius sculpture returning to downtow...

Genius sculpture returning to downtown Vallejo

22 hrs ago

During its June 13 meeting, the Vallejo City Council approved the installation of Genius in Unity Plaza near the John F. Kennedy Library. Genius is part of the Marina Vista Collection, which was removed more than a decade ago to allow for the extension of Georgia Street from Santa Clara to Mare Island Way.

