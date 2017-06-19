Film Mare Island creating one-stop fi...

Film Mare Island creating one-stop film-making shop

21 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Ryan McLeod, Film Mare Island's rental agent can be seen moving movie-industry equipment around the firm's Mare Island warehouse. Mare Island and Vallejo have pretty much anything and everything a film production company needs, and Mark Walter of Film Mare Island says he's determined to bring whatever may be missing to create a one-stop studio shop here.

