Film Mare Island creating one-stop film-making shop
Ryan McLeod, Film Mare Island's rental agent can be seen moving movie-industry equipment around the firm's Mare Island warehouse. Mare Island and Vallejo have pretty much anything and everything a film production company needs, and Mark Walter of Film Mare Island says he's determined to bring whatever may be missing to create a one-stop studio shop here.
