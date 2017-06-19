Family questions timing, circumstance...

Family questions timing, circumstances of fatal Vallejo motorcycle crash

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

It's been nearly two weeks since Ariana Pratt's father was killed in a motorcycle crash on the freeway near Vallejo, and the family wants some answers. The 27-year-old college student from Petaluma said her father, Vallejo native Dailey Sparks, 51, was on his way early Sunday morning to visit her mother, but never arrived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Refinery, Tanker Firm Cited for Fumes That Sick... 42 min I Got Your Answers 3
Vallejo Farmer's Market on way out? 1 hr I Got Your Fit 25
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 1 hr Tony Fukuto 126
Solano jobless rate reaches 16-year low 1 hr Tony Fukuto 8
EDITORIAL: Treasurer Chiang's CalPERS proposal ... 4 hr Marti Gras 4
A pirate's life indeed for Father’s Day in Vallejo 7 hr ole Billy was right 2
Soros-Linked Groups Behind California Ban on De... 7 hr ole Billy was right 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Solano County was issued at June 19 at 2:41PM PDT

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Recession
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,452 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC