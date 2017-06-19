Family questions timing, circumstances of fatal Vallejo motorcycle crash

It's been nearly two weeks since Ariana Pratt's father was killed in a motorcycle crash on the freeway near Vallejo, and the family wants some answers. The 27-year-old college student from Petaluma said her father, Vallejo native Dailey Sparks, 51, was on his way early Sunday morning to visit her mother, but never arrived.

