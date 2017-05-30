Demonstrators demand release of coroner's report in Vallejo shooting
Demonstrators gathered Friday in front of a Solano County courthouse to demand the release of the coroner's report on the Jan. 23 police shooting of a 21-year-old Vallejo resident - a document the sheriff's office says will be provided when investigations into the shooting conclude. Attorney Melissa Nold - who is representing the family of Angel Ramos, killed by police who said they responded to a fight and found Ramos with a knife posing a lethal threat to a victim who was on his back - called the coroner's report a public record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo councilwoman says family contact over O...
|28 min
|Um Jim
|9
|California court: Judges must evaluate juror bi...
|6 hr
|democrats are racist
|2
|Jerry Brown Heads To China For Climate Change T...
|6 hr
|money
|2
|CA Community Colleges Urging Dreamers To Apply ...
|6 hr
|money
|2
|Villaraigosa: Think immigrants cost California?...
|6 hr
|yes he is
|2
|Pearlman bids adieu
|7 hr
|what would rumi do
|6
|California Affordable Housing Legislation Moves...
|7 hr
|Anonkk
|4
|Divided Vallejo City Council directs staff to c...
|21 hr
|im mr vallejo
|30
|Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ...
|21 hr
|im mr vallejo
|66
|Vallejo City Council prepares for Orcem hearing
|Fri
|ed de bevick
|121
|
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC