Demonstrators demand release of coroner's report in Vallejo shooting

Demonstrators gathered Friday in front of a Solano County courthouse to demand the release of the coroner's report on the Jan. 23 police shooting of a 21-year-old Vallejo resident - a document the sheriff's office says will be provided when investigations into the shooting conclude. Attorney Melissa Nold - who is representing the family of Angel Ramos, killed by police who said they responded to a fight and found Ramos with a knife posing a lethal threat to a victim who was on his back - called the coroner's report a public record.

