Dave Shipley: Let VMT sail away

Dave Shipley: Let VMT sail away

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Anchoring is a negotiation strategy. The Vallejo Marine Terminal proposal is just such an anchor dropped on the heads of the people of south Vallejo and our waterfront future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 31 min Anonymous 42
Vallejo meetings now include police security 52 min Anonymous 31
Dave Shipley: Let VMT sail away 1 hr ah one an ah 4
Armed robbers climb through Taco Bell take-out ... 1 hr ironhead paula 2
Three small fires possibly intentionally set wi... 2 hr Anonymous 1
Tracy Cullen: Council, take control 12 hr the light 5
Up Bay Pride Festival aims to celebrate LGBTQI,... 12 hr Sammy Booty House 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC