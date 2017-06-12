Danny Bernardini: Tale of two cities

Danny Bernardini: Tale of two cities

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Last Thursday night was quite a revealing exercise. Not to get Dickensian, but was it ever a tale of two cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California's Gavin Newsom: Impeach Trump! 2 hr Fromheretoobscurity 3
Vallejo Farmer's Market on way out? 3 hr Eastside Tom 24
Ravi C. Shankar: Important PB matter 10 hr Sammy Fukuto 5
Biz Buzz: Economy going gangbusters in Vallejo,... 10 hr Steph Fukuto 9
Happy Father's Day 12 hr didndo nuffing 1
California aims to quash immigration detention ... 12 hr Go TRUMP 3
Vallejo city manager responds to bribery allega... 13 hr Go TRUMP 9
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Solano County was issued at June 16 at 3:40PM PDT

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,808,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC