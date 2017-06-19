Court rejects appeal of Fairfield murder conviction

The 1st District Court of Appeal in San Francisco on Monday rejected the appeal of the then-20-year-old triggerman in a 2011 murder and torture case involving seven people who ambushed and attacked a man at a Fairfield home. Keith E. Osby Jr., 20, was lured into the converted garage of a San Andreas Street home in Fairfield on the night of May 12, 2011, because the homeowner, Ryan Odem, suspected he may have stolen an electronic gaming device and laptop computer from the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.