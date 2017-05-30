Council meets to discuss Orcem/VMT
The Vallejo City Council met Thursday night to decide the fate of a controversial cement facility and marine terminal proposed for south Vallejo. Thursday's public hearing is a continuation of a seven-hour meeting from Tuesday night in which city staff, Vallejo Marine Terminal and Orcem Americas and the general public participated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Divided Vallejo City Council directs staff to c...
|1 hr
|im mr vallejo
|30
|Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ...
|2 hr
|im mr vallejo
|66
|Daylight saving time could be a thing of the pa...
|3 hr
|got it
|2
|Californians like universal care, unless they'r...
|3 hr
|got it
|3
|Trump Tweets End of World
|3 hr
|got it
|3
|Vallejo City Council prepares for Orcem hearing
|6 hr
|ed de bevick
|121
|Exclusive: California to discuss linking carbon...
|11 hr
|just say no
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC