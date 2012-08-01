City of San Bernardino emerges from b...

City of San Bernardino emerges from bankruptcy after 5 years

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: My Mother Lode

The city said in a statement Monday that starting June 15 it began paying its creditors again under the terms of a bankruptcy exit plan that a judge approved in January. Drowning in debt, San Bernardino filed for bankruptcy on August 1, 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California Lawmakers Consider Drone Rules 6 min Anonymous 1
California May Import Water from Mexico Desalin... 9 min Anonymous 1
Lawmakers, Jerry Brown get another pay raise 12 min Anonymous 1
Genius sculpture returning to downtown Vallejo 25 min Anonymous 1
Vallejo man arrested for allegedly running woma... 26 min Anonymous 1
Stonewall club to meet in Vallejo on Thursday 27 min Anonymous 1
Vallejo's senior center flies LGBTQ pride up th... 28 min Anonymous 1
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 2 hr W_Sobchak 135
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,927 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC