Church notes: June 3, 2017
Gregory Stringer, pastor, will base his message on Numbers 11:24-30, Acts 2:1-21, John 7:37-39. FAIRFIELD - Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. God's Kitchen serves a community meal at 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo councilwoman says family contact over O...
|1 hr
|Commander GOB
|13
|Jerry Brown Heads To China For Climate Change T...
|3 hr
|Wanglow
|3
|California Affordable Housing Legislation Moves...
|3 hr
|Elephant
|5
|California court: Judges must evaluate juror bi...
|10 hr
|democrats are racist
|2
|CA Community Colleges Urging Dreamers To Apply ...
|10 hr
|money
|2
|Villaraigosa: Think immigrants cost California?...
|10 hr
|yes he is
|2
|Pearlman bids adieu
|12 hr
|what would rumi do
|6
|Divided Vallejo City Council directs staff to c...
|Fri
|im mr vallejo
|30
|Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ...
|Fri
|im mr vallejo
|66
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC