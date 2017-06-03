Church notes: June 3, 2017

Church notes: June 3, 2017

Gregory Stringer, pastor, will base his message on Numbers 11:24-30, Acts 2:1-21, John 7:37-39. FAIRFIELD - Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. God's Kitchen serves a community meal at 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

