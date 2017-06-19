Celeste Langstaff: Compliance with Bu...

Celeste Langstaff: Compliance with Building Codes on Residential Outbuildings is voluntary in Val...

Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Based on my interactions with the city of Vallejo building department, code compliance on residential outbuildings is voluntary because, according to the building department, it can choose not enforce building codes during construction. When the building department becomes aware of construction of an outbuilding on residential property without a permit, an inspector visits the property and tells the property owner to get a building permit or remove the structure.

Vallejo, CA

