Car vs. hydrant crash in Vallejo injures pair
Water shot some 40 feet in the air following a Vallejo crash Friday morning at Tuolumne and Florida streets until fire fighters were able to stop the flow. Several gallons of water was lost and two drivers in two vehicles were injured in a collision that took out a fire hydrant, Vallejo Fire Department spokesmen said.
