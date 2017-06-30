Car vs. hydrant crash in Vallejo inju...

Car vs. hydrant crash in Vallejo injures pair

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Water shot some 40 feet in the air following a Vallejo crash Friday morning at Tuolumne and Florida streets until fire fighters were able to stop the flow. Several gallons of water was lost and two drivers in two vehicles were injured in a collision that took out a fire hydrant, Vallejo Fire Department spokesmen said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parking enforcement to begin in downtown Vallej... 27 min Sniveling Buck 6
California seen as facing potentially severe fi... 1 hr nomobums 2
Vallejo's Touro provost, COO, retires after sev... 8 hr Anonymous 1
New website plugs Solano County as a wise choic... 14 hr Mary Fukuto 8
Robin R. Crowder: Bishop was great for the dist... 16 hr butt wait 3
24 Hour Fitness members may have been exposed t... 16 hr butt wait 3
Vallejo City Council approves contract with sea... 20 hr Tony Fukuto 17
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,531 • Total comments across all topics: 282,156,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC