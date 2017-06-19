Car fire spreads up Vallejo hillside ...

Car fire spreads up Vallejo hillside and threatening homes

4 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A car fire in Vallejo Thursday afternoon spread to nearby hillside, threatened homes and shut down parts of Interstate 80 to allow fire crews to battle the blaze, authorities said. The car fire first erupted around 12:40 p.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound, near the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza and quickly spread to the hillside, authorities said.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Solano County was issued at June 22 at 3:14PM PDT

