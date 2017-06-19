Car fire spreads up Vallejo hillside and threatening homes
A car fire in Vallejo Thursday afternoon spread to nearby hillside, threatened homes and shut down parts of Interstate 80 to allow fire crews to battle the blaze, authorities said. The car fire first erupted around 12:40 p.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound, near the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza and quickly spread to the hillside, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo Chamber of Commerce supports clinic move
|4 min
|Laughs Last
|26
|California to Grant $20 Million to Planned Pare...
|2 hr
|Wanglow
|3
|Democrats Talk Openly About Challenging Nancy P...
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|More California Budget Votes Coming Thursday
|4 hr
|eat it
|2
|Local Governments Voice Concerns Over Rollout O...
|4 hr
|eat it
|2
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|4 hr
|Tony Fukuto
|154
|Celeste Langstaff: Compliance with Building Codes
|11 hr
|diversity cab
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC