Businesses close, Father sentenced, Hot car death; KCRA Today, June 8, 2017

The city of Stockton on Wednesday shut down at least nine businesses on Stockton's Miracle Mile because of what city officials are calling dangerous and hazardous building code violations. Property owner Christopher Bennitt has been repeatedly cited for fire and building safety violations since 2012, the city of Stockton said in a news release.

