Bullied Vallejo sixth grader showered with gifts from strangers
A sixth grader who was badly bullied at her middle school in Vallejo had a smile on her face Saturday as she was showered with gifts from strangers. The good samaritans heard what happened to Branieka Lovette because of a KRON4 story and wanted to show that bullies never win.
