Bullied Vallejo sixth grader showered...

Bullied Vallejo sixth grader showered with gifts from strangers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRON 4

A sixth grader who was badly bullied at her middle school in Vallejo had a smile on her face Saturday as she was showered with gifts from strangers. The good samaritans heard what happened to Branieka Lovette because of a KRON4 story and wanted to show that bullies never win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats Have No Alternative to Nancy Pelosi 6 hr Anonymous 1
Solano College 4-year degree program represents... 7 hr Anonymous 1
Moving Solano Forward is transitioning to actio... 7 hr Anonymous 1
Gary W. Smith: Destiny's handmaiden 7 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo firefighters put out half acre blaze on MI 7 hr Anonymous 1
California Pays Other States to Take Excess Sol... 7 hr Bareback J 3
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 7 hr privprick 160
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,674 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC