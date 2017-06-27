Benicia city manager pens thank you n...

Benicia city manager pens thank you note to city of Vallejo

BENICIA >> City Manager Lorie Tinfow sent a formal thank you to the city of Vallejo and its city manager for its support after the death of a member of the Benicia Public Works Department in May. In her letter, Tinfow acknowledged that it would have been emotionally difficult for first-responders in Benicia to have been there that day, and she expressed gratitude to Vallejo first-responders for stepping up “almost immediately.” The city manager also tipped her hat to city of Vallejo employee Mike Schreiner, who “took the initiative to coordinate a very heartfelt vehicle procession that occurred as part of Michael's memorial service.” Vehicles of several agencies participated in the procession, including Solano and Napa County Public Works, and both the Vallejo and Benicia police departments.

