Bay Point wetlands trail set for major improvements

It will be a different kind of elevation gain for the 1.1-mile Harrier Trail loop, as a planned $4 to $5 million improvement project will include literally raising the trail as much as five feet in some spots in the wetlands just west of the McAvoy Yacht Harbor marina. "Right now, parts of that trail flood in the winter time; with the work, it will stay high and dry through 2080," said Chris Barton, environmental programs manager for the East Bay Regional Park District.

