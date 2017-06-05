Assembly approves cannabis protection...

Assembly approves cannabis protection; Grayson votes against

15 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

The California Assembly approved legislation last week aimed at preventing local and state police from helping federal agents suppress cannabis activities in the Golden State. Assembly Bill 1578 - authored by Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles - prohibits the use of local and state police monies, property, facilities, equipment, or personnel “to assist a federal agency to investigate, detain, detect, report, or arrest a person for commercial or noncommercial marijuana or medical cannabis activity that is authorized by or allowed under state or local law in the state of California,” according to the bill.

