Assembly approves cannabis protection; Grayson votes against

The California Assembly approved legislation last week aimed at preventing local and state police from helping federal agents suppress cannabis activities in the Golden State. Assembly Bill 1578 - authored by Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles - prohibits the use of local and state police monies, property, facilities, equipment, or personnel “to assist a federal agency to investigate, detain, detect, report, or arrest a person for commercial or noncommercial marijuana or medical cannabis activity that is authorized by or allowed under state or local law in the state of California,” according to the bill.

