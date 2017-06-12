Armed robbers climb through Taco Bell...

Armed robbers climb through Taco Bell take-out window

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A pair of armed robbers made off with some loot after climbing in the take-out window of a Vallejo Taco Bell restaurant early Monday, Vallejo Police Lt. Kent Tribble said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo City Hall to hire auditor after employe... 25 min Anonymous 1
Man arrested in connection with several small f... 26 min Anonymous 1
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 52 min lets get real 44
Vallejo meetings now include police security 3 hr old school waterf... 32
Dave Shipley: Let VMT sail away 5 hr ah one an ah 4
Armed robbers climb through Taco Bell take-out ... 6 hr ironhead paula 2
Three small fires possibly intentionally set wi... 7 hr Anonymous 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,714,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC