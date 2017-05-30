Animal Lovers Remember Dogs Killed, Dumped at Vallejo Park
A somber crowd of animal lovers on Saturday gathered in Vallejo to remember the lives of one dozen dogs found dead at a park back in February. The ceremony was held near Blue Rock Springs Park where a woman originally found the dogs stuffed in garbage bags.
