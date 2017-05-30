Animal groups increase reward for sla...

Animal groups increase reward for slain dogs in Vallejo

Vallejo Times-Herald

Local animal rescues will be holding a memorial on Saturday for the dogs found dead and “dumped like trash” in Vallejo last month. The groups have also vowed to raise reward money for information leading to the apprehension of whoever may have carried out the gruesome act.

