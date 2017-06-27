American Canyon store owner makes citizena s arrest of alleged shoplifter
Just after 1:15 p.m. American Canyon Police Department officers were dispatched to the Goodwill store, on American Canyon Road, after a theft was reported. An woman reportedly walked into store, took a dozen items, and walked out of the store without paying for them, police said.
