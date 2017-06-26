All but professional fireworks forbid...

All but professional fireworks forbidden in Vallejo, Benicia, American Canyon

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Personal fireworks are forbidden in Vallejo, Benicia and American Canyon, and officials from all three cities urge residents to attend the officials fireworks displays planned in each. The Vallejo Fire and Police departments want all residents in the city of Vallejo and East Vallejo Fire Protection District areas to know that fireworks are prohibited in Vallejo and the unincorporated county, areas except for the professional shows at the Waterfront and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom on the Fourth of July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo Chamber of Commerce supports clinic move 2 hr Anonymous 30
Moving Solano Forward is transitioning to actio... 3 hr Anonk 4
News David Manley: Dona t sell us short 10 hr Eastside Tom 1
Vallejo firefighters put out half acre blaze on MI 10 hr Happy Valley 3
Solano College 4-year degree program represents... 10 hr Bob 3
California Pays Other States to Take Excess Sol... 10 hr you pay 4
Surveillance photos released of suspect in atte... 12 hr At Home in VTown 5
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,536 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC