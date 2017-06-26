All but professional fireworks forbidden in Vallejo, Benicia, American Canyon

Personal fireworks are forbidden in Vallejo, Benicia and American Canyon, and officials from all three cities urge residents to attend the officials fireworks displays planned in each. The Vallejo Fire and Police departments want all residents in the city of Vallejo and East Vallejo Fire Protection District areas to know that fireworks are prohibited in Vallejo and the unincorporated county, areas except for the professional shows at the Waterfront and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom on the Fourth of July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.