All but professional fireworks forbidden in Vallejo, Benicia, American Canyon
Personal fireworks are forbidden in Vallejo, Benicia and American Canyon, and officials from all three cities urge residents to attend the officials fireworks displays planned in each. The Vallejo Fire and Police departments want all residents in the city of Vallejo and East Vallejo Fire Protection District areas to know that fireworks are prohibited in Vallejo and the unincorporated county, areas except for the professional shows at the Waterfront and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom on the Fourth of July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo Chamber of Commerce supports clinic move
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|30
|Moving Solano Forward is transitioning to actio...
|3 hr
|Anonk
|4
|David Manley: Dona t sell us short
|10 hr
|Eastside Tom
|1
|Vallejo firefighters put out half acre blaze on MI
|10 hr
|Happy Valley
|3
|Solano College 4-year degree program represents...
|10 hr
|Bob
|3
|California Pays Other States to Take Excess Sol...
|10 hr
|you pay
|4
|Surveillance photos released of suspect in atte...
|12 hr
|At Home in VTown
|5
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC